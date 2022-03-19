Mr. Charles Eugene Gunn, age 88, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022 at Etowah Landing Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rome, Georgia after several years of declining health. Charles was born October 23, 1933 in Adairsville, Georgia, a son of the late Fred and Rosa Mae Newton Gunn, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Gunn, brothers, Fred Gunn, Jr. and Clyde Gunn and a sister, Dorothy Herod. Charles proudly serviced his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Airforce. He worked many years for Gunn Construction Company and was a heavy equipment operator building roads in North Georgia, especially interstate 75. He was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church at Folson, GA, the American Legion, F & AM Masonic Lodge, Morning Star Lodge #349 and Resaca Lodge #724 and a Boy Scout Leader for over fifteen years. He is survived by his wife, Shirley McGasky Gunn of Fairmount, GA; daughters, Tina Gunn, Tammy Gunn both of Adairsville, GA, and Leisa Hall of Cartersville, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, Adrian and Amber Gunn of Silver Creek, GA, Travis Gunn and Tony Gunn both of Adairsville, GA, Vincent Hall of Oakman, GA, Vann Hall of Palm Springs, CA; special cousin who was good to visit, Vickie Wright of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Shea and Bobby Frazier, Shaun and Jessica Gunn, Cody Gunn, Tanna and A.J. Bishop, Nicole and Scarlett Gunn, Dona Gunn, Layla Skye Gunn, Robert and Kayla Hall; great-grandchildren, Tayla Gunn, Tamari Frazier, Breanna Gunn, Logan Gunn, Ariana Young, Javier Gunn Leyva, August Avery Gunn and Braylen Allen; several other cousins and nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Charles E. Gunn will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Denny Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest with his son at the Eastview Cemetery in Adairsville, Georgia, with members of the Morning Star Lodge #349 serving as pallbearers and providing Masonic graveside honors. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday after 12:00 p.m. Noon Tuesday until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount GA 30139
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.