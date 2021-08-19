Barbara Greeson, Barbara Stone Stone Greeson, 86, of Calhoun, GA died August 19, 2021. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on August 23, 2021 at The Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Monday, August 23, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Monday, August 23, 2021
2:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
