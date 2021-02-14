Mr. Roy Lee Green, 82, a well-known resident of the Resaca Community, died at his residence on Sunday, February 14, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Green was born in Bradley County, TN on October 13, 1938, son of the late Oscar and Martha Howard Green. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Morgan and her husband Lee, brothers-in-law, Henry Weller and Roy Flowers; two half-brothers and one-half sister. Prior to his retirement he owned and operated Resaca Grocery, was a graduate of Cohutta High School, a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Sugar Valley Church of God, a member of the Dalton Masonic Lodge #105 F&AM. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Louise Green to whom he was married for 63 years; daughter, Angela Louise (Randy) Lewallen; sons, Michael Lee (Cyndi) Green, Johnny Lamar Green; grandchildren, Hailey Marie (Tyler) French, Michael Seth Green, Meagan Elizabeth Darnell, Johnna Rae (Daniel) Sivley, Jonathan Gabriel, Matthew David and Caroline Grace Lewallen; several great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Flowers, Patsy Weller; three half-brothers; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in United Memorial Gardens in Dalton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, February 17thbetween the hours of 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. The service will be recorded and added to Mr. Roy Lee Green'sobituary page at www.maxbrannonandsons.com Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are to be followed in the funeral home. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Roy Lee Green of the Resaca Community.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
