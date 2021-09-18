Mr. Joshua "Josh" Paul Green, age 39, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hamilton Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1982 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The world has indeed lost a great son, brother, husband, father, and friend. His greatest accomplishment in life was being a father to four precious babies. He took pride in caring for his family. Josh loved coaching his son Desmond in basketball, giving his girls, Aria and Addie, shoulder rides and making his baby boy, Simon, laugh. Josh was an enthusiastic and avid sports fan who enjoyed calling the pigs (Arkansas Razorbacks) and rooting for the Bravos (Atlanta Braves). Spending time with his family was his greatest desire. Humble, God loving, and hard-working. He was an inspiration to others. He dedicated his life to loving and taking care of his family. Servant heart and willing to help anyone in need. Introduced to the love of his life by his younger sister Sarah 19 years ago and has been married for 13 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Nicole Green of the residence, sons, Desmond James Paul Green, Simon Hudson Green; daughters, Aria Leigh Green, Adelaide "Addie" Marie Green all of Calhoun, GA; mother, Terry Green; father, Paul Green of Calhoun, GA; brother, Nathan Green of Rome, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Rachel Anderson of Calhoun, GA, Sarah and Josh McEntire of Cartersville, GA; mother-in-law, Lois Cantrell of Fairmount, GA; brother-in-law, Derrel Heath of Hamilton, AL; special friends, Jeff and Rebecca Champion of Fairmount, GA. The family will receive friends at the Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home on Tuesday September 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will have a private family service to celebrate the life of Josh with Brother James Wisener officiating and Bailey Casey will provide the music. Interment will follow in the Johnson Cemetery with Nick Blalock, Nathan Green, Dwayne Serritt, Gregory Champion, Ryan Huffman and Josh McEntire serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made for his children. The family will provide banking information as soon as available. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
