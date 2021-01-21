Geraldine M. Green, 68, of Oakman, GA died Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born on March 16, 1952 in Fairmount, GA to the late Hubert Clifford Silvers and Arizona Cordia Silvers. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James D. Green; children, Joe(Melissa)Young, Phillip(Heather)Young, and Jamie Green; brother, George Roscoe Silvers; grandchildren, Jacob Young, Samantha Young, Sawyer Edens, Beau Young, Trenton Young(Ruth), Gracey Stone, Thomas Stone, Lily Newton, Alyssa Newton, and ReahganNewton; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lydia Young, and Collum Edens; she is also survived and love by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 Pm at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM from Fairview Church of God with Bishop Terry Jones, Rev. Michael Stone, and Rev. Jerry Green. Her body will lie in state at the church from 2:00 PM until the service hour of 3:00 PM. Pallbearers are, Sawyer Edens, Beau Young, Trenton Young, JacobYoung, Jonathon Silvers, and Matthew Silvers. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Geraldine M. Green.
