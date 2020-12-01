Our beloved mother Dorothy W. Gray of Tallahassee went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 92. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Lewis T. Gray and her son Lewis O. Gray. She is survived by four children, James Kight (Cindy), Roy Kight (Nikki), and Gail Henderson (John) all of Calhoun, GA and Charles Kight (Jane) of Franklin, TN. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Originally from Chipley, Florida, Dorothy lived in Tallahassee with her loving husband. After more than 20 years of dedicated service, she retired from Leon Propane. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends. More than anything Dorothy was devoted to her family. She taught us all the importance of family and the need to keep those bonds strong. Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held at another time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday November 29, 2020
- Rome woman charged with meth possession and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement
- Voccio: Widespread community transmission of coronavirus, concerned about holidays and college students returning home
- Marietta's Six Flags White Water to host holiday light show
- Floyd County COVID-19 death toll nears 80 as Fauci warns of 'surge upon a surge'
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday November 27, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, November 28, 8 a.m.
- Rome's the perfect Hallmark movie town
- Warrant search leads to drug charges for Rome woman
- Tifton man charged with child molestation in Floyd County