Mr. Billy Gene Goldman, age 87, of Fairmount, Georgia, passed away peacefully from this life to a better place while at his home on the afternoon of Thursday, October 21, 2021, after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. Billy was born January 20, 1934 in Amity, Georgia, a son of the late Alec S. and Sally Jones Goldman. He was the last of his generation of ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Louise Rozier Goldman and many nephews and nieces in Georgia, and South Carolina. He was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carter's Dam and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Fairmount, Georgia. Billy was a Mason and a member of Fairmount Morning Star Masonic Lodge #349. Billy proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a ship fitter and boiler operator. Billy loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping across the United States with his beloved wife, Louise. He greatly appreciated meeting new people and never met a stranger. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Billy Gene Goldman will be held, Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Noon at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Mark Owens officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, with Bobby Rozier, Tommy Rozier, Randall Barrett, Woody Rozier, Rodney Mitchell and Jimmy Woods honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 and after 11:00 a.m. Monday until the service hour. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324. New York, NY, 10087 of First Baptist Church of Fairmount, GA, P.O. Box 186, Fairmount, GA, 30139. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount GA 30139.
+1
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities search Illinois canal for Stacy Peterson’s body, her sister says
- David Carroll: Get used to it
- Task force makes large heroin bust at Alabama Highway hotel
- R. Kelly was on suicide watch after conviction in New York, lawyer says as trial date set in Chicago case
- Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Biden appointee
- Georgia Supreme Court upholds killer's conviction in 2018 North Rome shooting
- Judge rejects husband's attempt to force hospital to use ivermectin to treat wife's COVID
- Deputies: Man shot at a truck while driving in Cherokee County
- Think everything’s expensive now? Get ready for what’s next
- City seeks to fire Chicago police sergeant accused of arresting CTA employee for refusing to drop a misconduct complaint
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.