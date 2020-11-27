Mr. James Willard Goble, 82 of Dalton passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Goble was born in Gordon County, Georgia on January 30, 1938, son of the late Buster and Ruby Gilbert Goble. He spent the great part of his life operating his own construction business prior to retirement. Williard loved his family dearly, enjoyed being outdoors, and was always known by his family and friends as a hard worker. Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Arnold Goble to whom he was married for 62 years, daughter; Karla Martin, sons; Mark Goble and Rob Nash, brothers; Jerry (Charlotte) Goble, Terry (Joann) Goble, sisters; Nell (Perry) Campbell and Betty Alexander, his grand dog, Iris, along with nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 29, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. A private family graveside service will be on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Haven of Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include; Rodney, Brian and Keith Goble, David Alexander, Bill Norrell, Roger Campbell, and Zane Jones. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sandy, Heather, and the staff of Homestead Hospice for their care and support. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of James Willard Goble.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Sunday, November 29, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
