Rev. Marvin Ray Glass, age 89, of Blackshear, Ga. formerly of Rome passed away Wednesday March 10, 2021. Rev. Glass was born January 21, 1932, in Calhoun, Ga. a son of the late Henry Glass, and Essie Burks Glass. He was retired minister, and was saved at the age of 19, and soon after became a pastor. Rev. Glass pastored several churches in Rome and Floyd County area such as, East View Baptist Church, Fellowship, Curryville-2, Huffaker Road, Demaris and many more. He was married to Besie Mae Woodall Glass for over 49 years, at the time of his death he was married to Elaine Allbritton Glass for 17 years. Rev. Glass was preceded in death by his siblings, Laurazelle Cochran, Tommy Glass, Jessie Cochran, Thelma Farmer, Arvil Glass, Irene Casey. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Allbritton Glass, step children, Heather McLemore, Tiffany Romero, brother, J.E. (Lucy) Glass, sister, Odell (Frank) Brown, step grandchild, Mickey Romero, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday March 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jether Cochran, and Rev. John Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in Howell Cemetery, near Centre, Alabama, with Dr. Scott Shepard, and Rev. Mitchell Patterson officiating at the graveside. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, Billy Guy, Wayne Rakestraw, Mitchell Patterson, Doyle Allbritton, Andy Romero and Ricky Glass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Rev. Glass, to Harborview Satilla Nursing Home, 1600 Riverside Ave. Waycross, Ga. 31501. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
