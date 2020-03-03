Ronald Gill, 62, of Calhoun died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, following several years of declining health. Ronald was born on October 22, 1957 and grew up in the Cleveland, Tennessee area; he was the son of the late Marion and Florrie Coleman Gill. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Betty Gill; his sister, Martha Kimbrell; his brothers-in-law, John Nelson, and Melvin Farmer. He was a member of the Calhoun Seventh Day Adventist Church. Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Aldridge Gill to whom he was married for 27 years; his sons and daughters-in-law, Ron Curtis and Alice Gill, Michael and Nicole Davis, Harley and Shannon Gill; his daughters, Deyonna Denton and Wendy Gill; his grandchildren, Shawn Denton, Kaysha Adams, Brianna Bookout, Megan Bryant, Christian Foster, JD Foster, Peyton Gill, Briley Williams, Cian Davis, Oli Gill, Aiden Gill, and Braiden Gill, four great-grandchildren, Sage Delli, Lillian Folmar, Camden Green, and Blake Conard expected March 18, 2020; his sisters, Brenda Nelson and Jane Farmer, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Dewayne and Karen Aldridge and Ira Kimbrell; a nephew to whom he was very close, Melvin Kimbrell; other loving relatives and friends. Memorial services for Mr. Ronald Fred Gill were conducted Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 6:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with Chaplain Steven Harthors officiating. The family received friends after the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and the guest register signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ronald Fred Gill age 62 of Calhoun.
Most Popular
Articles
- Adairsville man arrested on child pornography charges
- Dalton police looking for runaway juvenile thought to be in Gordon County
- Report: Man shot off gun in car parked at Kroger, one injured
- Hit-and-run incident involving Polk County officials to be presented to grand jury's March term
- Report: Man attempted to cash false $3,800 check at bank
- Report: Rome woman charged with aggravated assault after shooting person with a shotgun
- Partial Second Avenue road closure next week because of filming
- Rome-Floyd County truths we can (mostly) agree on
- New apartments in East Rome to be named Hudson Villas
- STAR House property sold to investors with highest offer