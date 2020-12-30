Bobby "Buddy" Gene Gibson, 83, of Calhoun, GA died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1937 to the late Willie and Nancy Burns Gibson. Mr. Gibson retired from Shaw Industry and proudly served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by siblings; Mark Gibson, Fayeboyd Gibson, Lizzie Marshall, Imez Wyatt, Willie-Bell Thornton and Madge Jolley. Buddy is survived by a special friend; Hazel Kinsey and her family to whom he was a father and grandfather.Son; Derrick (Beth) Kinsey, Daughter; Dreama Wofford and grandchildren; Gage and Ian Kinsey. Sisters; Jurline Stansell and Ruby (Coy) Williams. Nieces, Nephews and other relatives also survive. Funeral services were held on Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the graveside of Hinton Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dwayne Smith officiating. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bobby "Buddy" Gene Gibson.
