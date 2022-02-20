German, Teddy Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teddy German, Teddy German, 61, of Ranger, GA died February 20, 2022. Service will be held at 2 PM, on February 23, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Teddy German as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not run in 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.