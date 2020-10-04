Bernice "Louise" Garner entered the hands of God on Thursday October 1, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family. Louise Garner was Born October 25, 1941 in Salem Ohio to the Late Billy Frank Manis and the late Edna Mae James Manis. Louise was married to Retired Master Sergeant Gordon "Marvin" Garner for over 58 years. She is survived by her husband, son Billy Edward Garner and daughter Janice Marlene Garner. Louise raised her family as an Army wife traveling and exploring many states and European countries. Known as "Miss Louise" she operated a loving daycare for 15 plus years. Prior to operating her own daycare she and her husband opened their home to many foster children. She enjoyed making holiday bags, and crochet ornaments. Louise was many things in her life, a loving mother, daughter, wife, big sister, aunt, teacher, helper and a solid friend. During the 1993 snow storm along with close friend Mildred Davis, Louise cooked meals on a wood burner heater for over a dozen people who gathered at her home during the power outage. After retirement Louise regularly hosted friends and family in her home, She enjoyed watching game shows and the company for her dogs. She is immensely missed by all who knew her. The funeral to honor the life of Louise will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM from Calhoun First Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Blackstock and Rev. Adam Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Clint Dover, Josh Dover, Drew Dover, Matt Collins, Jack Jenkins, and Michael Thomas. Her body will lie in state Sunday from 2:00 PM until the service hour of 5:00 PM at Calhoun First Baptist Church. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bernice "Louise" Garner.
