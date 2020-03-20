Mr. Henley M. "Sonny" Garlin, age 84, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at Wellstar Tranquility Community Hospice in Marietta, Georgia. Mr. Garlin was born in Lindale, Georgia on July 27, 1935. He was a son of the late James Alfred McClellan and Stella Mae Carter Garlin. In addition to his mother and father he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Inez Kelly and Pauline Dyer; brothers, J.C. Garlin, Oscar Garlin, and Z.T. Garlin. He was a 1952 graduate of Model High School in Floyd County. Mr. Garlin was retired from Galey & Lord Mills. He was a member of the Ball Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Garlin is survived by his loving wife, Annie Ruth Patterson Garlin, to whom he was married to on June 21, 1958; daughters and son-in-law, Lydia Waters of Jasper, Charlotte and Keith Holmes of Calhoun; son and daughter-in-law, Stacey and Dawn Garlin of Resaca; brother, William Bill Garlin of Corning, California; sister-in-law, Margaret Garlin of Adairsville; grandchildren, Zachary and Amber Waters, Kyle and Rachel Waters, Jacob and Sarah Holmes, Joshua Garlin, Makayla Holmes, Garrett Hammonds, and Sarah Garlin; a number of great-grandchildren also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Garlin were held on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Wallace Parks and Reverend Jason Phillips officiating. He will be laid to rest at Chandler Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the service hour of 11:00 AM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia., Your Selected Independent Funeral Home. 706-625-7577
