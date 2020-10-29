Mrs. Annie Ruth Garlin, age 84, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Gordon Health Care. Annie Ruth was born February 3, 1936 in Pickens County, Georgia, a daughter of the late Arthur Hugh and Lula Belle Carroll Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-two years, Henley M. "Sonny" Garlin who died March 14, 2020, her brothers, Reverend Lloyd Patterson, Reverend Luther Patterson, Lee Patterson, Elbert Patterson and Reverend Alfred Patterson, her sisters, Lois Carver, Ella Patterson, Odelle Silvers, Faye Clark and Geraldine Johnson. She was retired from Horizon and Fafnir Bearing and was a member of Ball Creek Baptist Church in Pickens County. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stacey and Dawn Garlin of Resaca, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Lydia Waters of Jasper, Charlotte and Keith Holmes of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Zachary and Amber Waters, Kyle and Rachel Waters, Jacob and Sarah Holmes, Joshua Garlin, Makayla Holmes, Garrett Hammonds, Sarah Garlin; great-grandchildren, Addi Waters, Lauren Waters, Owen Waters, Hunter Waters, Sophia Waters, Mackenzie Waters, Harper Holmes, Carter Holmes and Graison Hammonds; sister, Gladys Jones of Mars Hill, NC; sisters-in-law, Cleo Patterson of Calhoun, GA, Olean Patterson of Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Annie Ruth Garlin will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Wallace Parks officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Chandler Cemetery with Reverend Jason Phillips officiating. Zachary Waters, Kyle Waters, Jacob Holmes, Josh Garlin, Garrett Hammonds, Jacob Phipps, Keith Holmes and Mitchell Patterson will he honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and after 11:00 a.m. Sunday until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolly Road Calhoun, GA 30701, 706-625-7577
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- President Trump to headline rally in Rome on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
- Catoosa County school bus driver who had accident fired for being under the influence
- Manhunt for accused murderer stretches into weekend
- Rockmart murder suspect captured in Carrollton by U.S. Marshals, denied bond
- City school system to go virtual after more COVID-19 cases, quarantines
- CPD: Adairsville man arrested for child molestation after sex with 13-year-old
- Spoon, Joan
- Tiny homes = Big business for Rome housing and landscape entrpreneur
- Weather clears up but massive amount of trees still down, power outages continue
- Floyd County COVID-19 infections continue to increase -- with more cases reported in local schools