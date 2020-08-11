Carolyn Pennington Gardner, 85, of Calhoun, GA, stepped over into Jesus' loving arms on August 10, 2020. Hers was a life well lived raising a family devoted to serving Christ and spreading the gospel. Mrs. Gardner was born on February 22, 1935, in Santa Fe, TN, to the late Amnah Brown and Annie Rosson Pennington. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles W. Gardner, who died October 28, 2009; daughter, Felicia Gardner; and nine brothers and sisters. Mrs. Gardner and her husband were longtime beef and chicken farmers in the Adairsville, GA area. She was a member of Whitfield Baptist Church, an active servant, widely known for opening her home to anyone. She had a heart for missions and the great commission. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Betty Gardner; son and daughter-in-law John and Donna Gardner; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Bob Orfield; grandchildren, Chris and Andria Gardner, Stephanie and David Young, Joy and Jimmy Soncco, David and Katie Gardner, Amanda and John Hennon, Beverly and Jeff Tubb, Jenny Dickey, Chris Dickey, Marcus and Juhyun Orfield, and Megan Orfield; and 26 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Andrew, and Joshua Gardner, Philip, Dave, Ronnie, Andrew, Matthew, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Josiah, and Hannah Young, Benjamin, Lelia, Caleb and Abigail Soncco, Jonathan and Hannah Wade, Georgia Hennon, Chloe, Allie, and James Gardner, Wyatt Hobbs, Reid and Ford Tubb; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13th, from 12:30 till 1:30 at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Carolyn P Gardner, will be held Thursday, August 13, at 2 pm at Gordon Memorial Gardens with Pastor Austin Gardner officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Gordon Memorial Gardens beside her beloved husband. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Vision Baptist Missions, PO Box 442, Alpharetta, GA. https://visionmissions.org/ Messages may be sent to the Gardner family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carolyn Gardner. vc Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, GA. 706-625-7577. www.pondersfuneralhome.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Who is Kamala Harris' husband? Douglas Emhoff, from #DougHive to the Taco Bell Chihuahua
- RaceTrac coming to West Rome
- Three Dalton men, Chatsworth woman accused of assault, kidnapping, robbery, more
- Cedartown FB cancels season opener, elementary students at home following COVID-19 cases
- Report: Coosa man found with 37 marijuana plants
- Report: Rome man found with THC oil cartridges and marijuana
- Roberson wins sheriff's race
- Report: Cartersville man tried to leave meth at PAWS for inmate to pick up
- SUV collides with box truck on Hwy. 411 Thursday morning
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday August 8 - 8 a.m.