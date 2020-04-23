Brenda Joyce Long Gallman, age 71 of Adairsville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence. Brenda was born on August 23, 1948 in Calhoun, GA to the late R.C. Long and Betty Parris Long. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Childers. She was a member of East Calhoun Church of God and sang in a gospel group for over 30 years. Brenda is survived by: two daughters, Misty McClure and Christy Stewart; brother, Gary Long and his fiance Teskola Swims; two sisters, Jean Cline and her husband Ben and Hilda Fowler; half-sister, Marsha Mitchell; nieces, Brook Ramsey, Tanya Nesbitt, Angle Nesbitt and Tiffany Couch; nephews, Jamie Long, Chad Cline, Grant Nesbitt, Kelley Nesbitt and Shawn Cline; and special caregiver, Ashley Dress. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen not have services during this time. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Brenda Joyce Long Gallman.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Thieves take more than $47,000 worth of puppies from store
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Local family members in quarantine after father dies from COVID-19
- Rome inundated by unofficial medical professionals
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
- UPDATE: 9th Floyd County resident dies of COVID-19