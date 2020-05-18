Ova Lee Gravitt French, age 91 of Calhoun, went to her heavenly home on May 18, 2020. Ova Lee was born on April 20, 1929 in Calhoun, GA, daughter of the late Aileen Gravitt. In addition to her mother, Ova Lee was also preceded in death by: a daughter, Lisa Ann French; brother, Milford Gravitt; sister-in-law, Charlcie Burns; brothers-in-law, A.W. French, Ray French, George Pass, and Hollis Burns; and son-in-law, Ted Thompson. After Ova Lee attended Bob Jones College, she taught school at Red Bud Elementary and continued taking courses at West Georgia College. She worked as an educator for 5 years, then she decided to be a stay-at-home mother and housewife. She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. She had two deep devotions and loves, her faith and her family. Ova Lee was a beloved wife and mother. Ova Lee is survived by: her husband James Monroe "Jimmy" French of Calhoun; five sons, Phil French, Kent French, Craig French and his wife Laura, Stuart French and his wife Janet, and Brad French and his wife Nancy; three daughters, Marie Reeves and her husband Steve, Carrie Thompson, and Cheryl Hughes and her husband Niven; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several other relatives also survive. The family of Ova Lee would like to give special thanks to Tapestry Hospice and Calhoun Health Care Center for their loving care for our dear mother. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, May 21st at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Pickering, Reverend Alan Miller, and Reverend Jimmy Burns officiating. Michael Hunt will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery fund at 4301 Red Bud Road, NE, Calhoun, GA 30701. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Ova Lee Gravitt French.
