Mrs. Aveline Franks, 91, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at Gordon Hospital. Mrs. Franks was born on May 30, 1928 in Dalton, Georgia. She was a daughter of the late Warren and Dora Keene Chitwood. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Edward Franks; a son, Gerald Franks; nine siblings; and a grandson, Michael Willix. She was a graduate of the former Resaca High School. Mrs. Franks never missed a day of school from beginning to her graduation. She was of the Baptist faith and was saved and baptized at the Swamp Creek. Prior to retirement Mrs. Franks was employed at O.J. Mills. Ironically, she and her husband both had twin siblings, and Aveline and Claude had twin children, Reed and Rachel. She and her twin sister Jean were the youngest of twelve siblings. Mrs. Franks is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Rick Davenport of Dalton, Rachel Gallman and Paul Parker of Resaca; sons and daughters-in-law, Reed and Janet Franks, Lamar Franks and Carla Hix all of Dalton; sisters, Jean Hefner, Aveline's twin , of Dalton, and Wynette Gazaway of Rocky Face; grandchildren, David and Susan Peeler, Russell Gallman, Bruce and Kayla Franks, Jamie and Nichole Franks and Jody Davenport; great-grandchildren, Cody and Hayley Peeler, Molly Peeler, Jake Peeler, Aubrey and Allie Gallman, Liberty Franks, Athens Davenport, Sawyer Franks and Kathrynn Stockman; one great-great-grandchild due in September; many nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Aveline Franks will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM from the graveside at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Resaca. Her grandsons, Reverend David Peeler and Reverend Jamie Franks will officiate. Friends visited with the family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at a drive by visitation from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Thieves take more than $47,000 worth of puppies from store
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Two more charged in local sex sting
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- Elizabeth Crumbly: Rest in peace, friend
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- Two more Floyd County residents die from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday