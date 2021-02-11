Diane Lynn Forsythe (Beason), RN was granted her angel wings on January 18, 2021. Her Final days were spent, in her place of employment as a front-line registered nurse, at Redmond Regional Medical center in Rome Ga, where she lost her battle with Covid-19. A final "until we meet again" visit with her close family members took place hours prior to her passing. Diane was born in Detroit. MI in 1953 to her late father William Leon Beason and her mother Shirley Jean Beason (Robertson). She is survived by her son and his spouse, Kevin Robert Forsythe and Susie Krahn-Forsythe; her daughter and her spouse, Karen Lynn Sullivan and Shane Michael Sullivan; her four brothers and their spouses; Robert and Marilyn Beason, William and Kathryn Beason, Gary Beason, and Ronald and Charmaine Beason; her four grandchildren Alexie Forsythe, Oriana Forsythe, Ryan Sullivan, and Amy Sullivan; her two great-grandchildren Isabella and Adriana; her sister-in-law Jill Wiese (Forsythe); her sister by choice Maureen Reeves (Keegan); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Forsythe III, and by her sister-in-law, Deborah Beason. Diane, (daughter, mother and grandmother), in one word could be described as unselfish. She went out of her way to always put others first. She was ambitious and put a hundred percent into everything she did. She was reliable and dependable. Her compassion, empathy, and love towards others set a true example. Jesus used her to touch the lives of so many. A true leader in every aspect of her life, from a competent nurse leader to a supportive, inspiring daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had an amiable personality, always ready with a kind word and a smile. Her quirkiness and humor brought laughter to those who knew her. She was an exemplary woman that carried the burden of so many. She never wanted to be a burden to anyone in her life and even took the burden off of me, her daughter, on her final day, by not waiting for me to arrive to make the decision to remove life support. Our hearts are heavy here on earth. but our peace comes with knowing we will soon meet again. She is cruising the streets of gold with her husband, John. Diane has gone from our sight but never our memories; she is gone from our touch, but never our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Philadelphia Baptist Church 358 Hensley Rd SE, Calhoun, GA 3070I with Pastor Timothy McCulley officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8pm with a memorial service at 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church. By mail: Check payable to 695 Brownlee Mountain Rd SW Adairsville, GA 30103 Letters of condolence can be sent to: 416 Switch Rd SW Calhoun, GA30701 The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Diane Forsythe.
