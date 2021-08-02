Nancy Smith Faulkenberry, age 88, of Sugar Valley, passed away Monday August 2nd in Suwanee, Georgia. Nancy was born November 30, 1932, in Dalton, Georgia, daughter of the late Jack Smith and Lillian Hill Smith. Prior to her retirement was employed as an extension clerk with the US Department of Agriculture. She was a member of the Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, board games and having dinner with friends. She always looked forward to her annual vacations with her two sons, sister, and nephew leading to a visit to all 50 states and Canada. She was also an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan leading the Bulldogs to victory on Saturdays while tailgating with family and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Faulkenberry. Survivors include her sons, Neal Faulkenberry of Decatur, and Lenny Faulkenberry of Gainesville. One sister, Norma Roberts of Suwanee, and her nephew, Mark Roberts of Sugar Hill. Three grandchildren, Anthony Faulkenberry, Alex Faulkenberry and Sarah Faulkenberry. One great-grandson, Samuel Sholtz also survives. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday August 7th at 11am from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Mitch Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Valley Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 7 pm at the funeral home. The family request that in addition to flowers donations may be made to the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Women on Mission. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Nancy Smith Faulkenberry.
Most Popular
Articles
- After getting his DNA results, he messaged a stranger: I think you might be my father
- Tallapoosa circuit judge faces formal charges by state commission after investigation
- Massive search continues for Polk County woman
- Republicans counter Willie Nelson, Beto O'Rourke rally to support Texas Democrats in D.C.
- Calhoun woman killed in Highway 53 wreck
- Northwest Georgia Public Health Director: 'This is a very worrisome time'
- Man hospitalized after Wesley Chapel Road shooting
- Three charged with possession of weapons, drugs at fairgrounds
- Police pursuit ends with crash, fatality, multiple injuries and arrest
- Two arrested in Perkins for child molestation and enabling it
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.