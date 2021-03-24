James Farrell, Edward James Edward Farrell, 81, of Resaca, GA died March 24, 2021. Services were held at 1:00 PM, on March 27, 2021 at New Town Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Interment Haven of Rest Memorial Park.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Mar 27
Visitation
Saturday, March 27, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
10:00AM-1:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 27, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome Floyd Metro Task Force makes large drug, firearms bust stemming from jail phone call
- Police arrest Rome man in Monday morning shooting near Dodd Boulevard
- Charges upgraded to murder after Monday shooting victim dies
- Voters to Congress: Are you listening?
- Kim Kardashian West shows off dazzling diamond and opal birthstone grill
- 4 arrested in task force drug bust after phone call to jail
- 3 charged with meth possession at local motel
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday, March 22, 8 a.m.
- County ownership of Fifth Avenue Bridge to have major impact on city plans
- Two men charged with felonies, found at fault in different February wrecks