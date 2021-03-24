James Farrell, Edward James Edward Farrell, 81, of Resaca, GA died March 24, 2021. Services were held at 1:00 PM, on March 27, 2021 at New Town Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Interment Haven of Rest Memorial Park.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of James Farrell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Visitation
Saturday, March 27, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 27, 2021
1:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you