Wallace Ray Erwin, 80, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Redmond Medical Center after an extended period of declining health. Mr. Erwin was born in Gordon County, Georgia on November 29, 1940, son of the late Rev. Stanton and Mary Jo Thomas Erwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son; Parrish Erwin, sistersand brother-in-law; Alice Pass, Charlotte and Lamar Tomlinson. He grew up in Gordon County and attended Sonoraville School. He was a Master Barber for over 50 years having started at Gresham Park Barber Shop in Atlanta and owned and operated Erwin's Barber Shop and prior to his retirement, he was with Paul's Community Barber Shop. Ray enjoyed his many fishing trips with his nephews and loved to get together with family. He was an avid fan of the Dodgers and Celtics. Survivors include his wife; Linda Ferguson Erwin to whom he was married for 47 years, daughter and son-in-law; Tami and Paul Defoor, sons and daughters-in-law; Rusty and Kathy Gibbs and Todd and Sandra Gibbs, grandchildren; Bruce and Samantha Defoor, Carson and Austin Sollicito, Noah Gibbs, great-grandchildren; Easton, Addie and Parker Sollicito, and Duncan DeFoor, sister and brother-in-law; Debbie and Henry Hunter, brothers and sisters-in-law; Randy and Wilma Erwin, Danny and Benita Erwin and Timmy and Pam Erwin, brother-in-law; Mickey Pass; his fur baby Bandit,along with nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service for Wallace Ray Erwin will be conducted on Saturday, December 26th at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Bowman officiating. Interment will follow in Erwin Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include; Bruce DeFoor, Noah Gibbs, Austin Sollicito, Tony Tomlinson, Daren Pass, and Monty Erwin. Honorary pallbearers serving will include; Jeff Erwin, Seth Erwin, Gabe Erwin, Jason Carney, and Drew Bell. The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website at www.maxbrannonandsons.com where personal condolences may be expressed and the guestbook signed. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the Erwin family.
