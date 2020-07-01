Billy J. Erwin, 92, of Calhoun, passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 28, 1928 in Adairsville, Georgia to the late Arledge B. and Betty Russell Erwin. He was the youngest of their eight children. He enjoyed a 67 year marriage to the late Betty Frances Erwin, his lifelong sweetheart whom he adored. Survivors are his loving daughters, Connie (David) Cogdell of Roswell, Lindy Erwin of Calhoun, and one grandson, John (Megan) Cogdell of San Diego, California. Nieces and nephews also survive. Billy was a lifelong resident of Gordon County. He served in the Army in Germany from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean war. Billy retired from North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation as General Area Manager after 45 years of service. He served on several local boards including the Gordon Hospital Authority, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and founding board member of Citzens Bank. He was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years. His life centered around his family, his friends, and his church. His favorite pastimes were his horses and working on his farm. B&B farm was his lifelong dream for him and Betty. Another beloved hobby was boating and skiing, during which his patience never wavered as he taught numerous people how to ski. He loved Nascar and rarely missed watching a race on TV, always pulling for the Elliott team. Billy was a humble, hardworking, loving man who never met a stranger. He leaves a strong legacy of love, kindness, and faith to all who knew him, particularly his family. He will be greatly missed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Erwin family has chosen to have a drive by visitation for family and friends at B&B Farm (166 Big Springs Road, SE, Calhoun) on Saturday, July 11th from 4 PM until 6 PM. A celebration of life gathering will be planned at a later date. You may leave the Erwin family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Billy J. Erwin.
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Erwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.