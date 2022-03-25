Elmore, Donna Mar 25, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Elmore, C. Donna C. Elmore, 68, of Calhoun, GA died March 25, 2022. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Elmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Calhoun and Gordon County booming with new business Finding middle ground: Gordon County's chicken fight Jury list for Monday, March 28, 2022 Pursuit leads to arrest of armed carjacking suspect AdventHealth Gordon updates visitor policy Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.