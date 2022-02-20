Edge, Jr., Howard Raymond Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howard Edge, Jr., Howard Edge, Jr., 64, of Calhoun, died February 20, 2022. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Howard Edge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Arrest records from the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 19, 2022 $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not run in 2022 Greene, Taylor meet Gordon voters ahead of primaries Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.