Earhart - My mother, Phyllis Earhart, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She would have been 85 this November. Mom was born near Calhoun, Ga and was raised on her parents' farm with her five siblings. She moved to Atlanta to attend business school in the late 50's early 60's. After graduation, while working for a prestigious Interstate Commerce Commission law firm, she would meet my father. The two were married and soon after moved to Forest Park where they had me, their only son. Mom worked at the J.C. Penney outlet as an executive assistant until my father died in 1977. She raised me as a single mother and put me though college at the University of Georgia. Mom was lucky enough to enjoy a variety of mini careers over the next few decades after that including Podiatrist assistant and roofing company administrator before moving back to Calhoun to help take care of her mother. For almost the last decade of her life, I was lucky enough to be able to have mom live with me and my wife. I was also lucky enough to have an understanding wife who tolerated not only her mother-in-law but her husband who was a spoiled only child mama's boy. (Thank you, Meg!) Mom's health declined over the last couple of years, and she had to move into a long-term nursing facility when we were no longer able to provide her with the care she needed. During these last few weeks Mom's conditioned worsened to the point where she was rushed to the emergency room Friday night and was called to her heavenly home early Saturday around 2am. We will hold a graveside service for her Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2pm. Mom will be laid to rest next to Dad at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, my father, Ivan Eugene Earhart, parents, Joseph Hamilton & Stella Mae Lois (Wilson) Williams, and sister, Faith Joyce. She is survived by me and my wife, Lee & Meg Earhart; siblings and spouses, Paul & Ann Williams; Charlotte McDougle; June Daniel; David & Hilda Williams and lots of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews - one in particular my cousin Matthew Daniel whom Mom loved liked a son and often liked more than she did me. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in her memory. www.garysinisefoundation.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.