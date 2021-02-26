Dorothy Mae (Shirley" Dobson, 78, of Sugar Valley, Georgia died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.. She was born on October 10, 1942 in Ranger, Georgia to the late Walter and Lois Wofford Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Shirley, Ruby Lee Shirley, Sara Elizabeth Shirley, and Bobbie Jean Shirley. After Dorothy married Bobby on November 14, 1964, she wanted to get a public job after having worked on the family farm, and reluctantly Bobby agreed, three weeks later she began her career at Whitehead Laundry and Cleaners in Dalton and later at the J.W. Bray Company. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Georgia Textile Corp for many years. She was a member of Sugar Valley Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for more than 40 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert "Bobby" Dobson; son, Robert Anthony Chellie) Dobson; daughters, Mary Ann Hardin and Beverly Dobson Shaw; brothers, Raymond Shirley and Bobby (Gennie) Shirley; sisters, Patricia (Rev. Barry) Brock, Betty John Shirley, Ruth Ann Shirley, and Jean (Bud) Nation; grandchildren, Emily Lockard, Magan Lockard, Sara Lockard, Deborah Campbell, Cassi Cochran, Jordan Carter, Austin Hardin, and Will Hardin; great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Cole Cochran, Cason and Cade Carter, and Aubree and Davis Campbell; nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM at Sugar Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Phillips and Rev. Barry Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Daniel Nation, Shawn Nation, Austin Hardin, Will Hardin, and Chuck Brock. Honorary pallbearers are the Young at Heart Sunday School class. The Dobson family along with the staff of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home remind everyone in attendance to keep in mind the current guidelines and restrictions set forth by the C.D.C. as it pertains to social gatherings including social distancing, gathering limits, and face masks. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Dorothy Mae "Shirley" Dobson.
