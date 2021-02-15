Ms. Mary Wanda Devore, age 71, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life, Monday February 15, 2021 at her home. Wanda was born June 26, 1949 in Taylorsville, Georgia, a daughter of the late Jasper Asbery "Jack" and Lucille Bryant Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Devore. She is survived by her son, Jamie Henson; sisters, Jackie Hightower and Faye Callahan of all of Fairmount, GA; brothers, Charles and Ruby Jacobs of Centre, AL, and Ray Jacobs of Cassville, GA; aunt, Virginia Seymour of Double Springs, AL; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Wanda Devore will be Saturday evening, February 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Johnny Hightower officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Cassville Cemetery in Bartow County, Georgia. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel after 5:00 p.m. Saturday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Fairmount Chapel 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount GA 30139 706-337-3784 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing Cedartown teen found
- Former loan officer, two others, indicted on charges they defrauded River City Bank
- Turner McCall bridge work delayed until 2026, Rome-Cartersville corridor plans shifted
- I-75 north in Cobb reopens after wreck that left at least one dead
- New business, Combat Market, is all about recognizing efforts of veterans
- Rep. Marjorie Greene introduces bills, schedules town hall meeting in Calhoun
- Conditions at Oaknoll, Floyd Memory Gardens again drawing concern
- Report: Rome man took car from outside convenience store without owner's permission
- Alabama gambling bill could place a casino within an hour of Rome, state senator says
- Windy conditions clear roads for the most part, snow flurries expected through the day