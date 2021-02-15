Ms. Mary Wanda Devore, age 71, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life, Monday February 15, 2021 at her home. Wanda was born June 26, 1949 in Taylorsville, Georgia, a daughter of the late Jasper Asbery "Jack" and Lucille Bryant Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Devore. She is survived by her son, Jamie Henson; sisters, Jackie Hightower and Faye Callahan of all of Fairmount, GA; brothers, Charles and Ruby Jacobs of Centre, AL, and Ray Jacobs of Cassville, GA; aunt, Virginia Seymour of Double Springs, AL; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Wanda Devore will be Saturday evening, February 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Johnny Hightower officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Cassville Cemetery in Bartow County, Georgia. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel after 5:00 p.m. Saturday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Fairmount Chapel 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount GA 30139 706-337-3784 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Devore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you