Dalton Logan DeFilippi, age 16, a resident of Daphne, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Dalton was a student at Daphne High School and was a member of the basketball and track teams. He was also involved in the Young Life Student Ministries and 3Circle Church Student Ministries and worked at HC Lawn and Garden Design. Dalton was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tony DeFilippi; paternal great-grandparents, John and Evelyn DeFilippi; paternal great-grandfather, Edgar Brantley; maternal great-grandparents, Pauline and Frank Leonard, Bertha Kay, Guy Chambers, Vennie Lou and Ted Warren. Dalton is survived by his parents, Derek and Donielle Chambers DeFilippi; brothers, Nick DeFilippi and Dylan DeFilippi; paternal grandmother, Patsy DeFilippi, maternal grandparents, Earl and Angie Leonard Chambers; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Brantley along with aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5th at Coastal Church, 11101 County Road 64 in Daphne, AL from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Private funeral services will be held, in the sanctuary of Coastal Church, Thursday, August 6, 2020. at 11:00am. The church will be streaming the services live from: Coastal Church website https://coastalchurchsouthal.online.church/ Coastal Church YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/coastalchurchal Coastal Church Facebook Page https://coastalchurch.tv/ . Graveside services and interment will follow in Jubilee Memorial Gardens. ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 27409 US HWY 98 DAPHNE, AL (251)625-2900 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
