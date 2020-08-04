JoAnn Greeson Dean, 76, of Calhoun died at her daughter Dena's home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 following a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Gordon County on July 31, 1944 to the late Hubert and Elizabeth Webb Greeson. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bill Dean in 2003 and the father of her daughters, Bob Pack on July 22, 2020. She was also proceeded in death by her aunt, Mary Worley, who was like a second mother to her. JoAnn worked for the dentist Dr. Verne Dortch for over 20 years and then went to work at Calhoun City Schools as the school secretary where she loved being around all the students and they loved her just as much. Her kids and grandkids were her life. She is survived by her son, Chase Dean; daughters, Connie Pack and Dena Ables; brothers and sister-in-law, Hugh and Sandra Greeson and WC Greeson; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Charles Chadwick; grandchildren, Jarrett and Jenna Ables, Jade Ables, Jack, John, and Judd Dean; great grandchild, Cash Ables; several great nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The funeral will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM from New Zion Baptist Church with Lamar Bearden, Gary Hibberts, and Gene Smith officiating. Pallbearers include her nephews, Paul Defoor, Doug Defoor, Mark Greeson, Adam Greeson, Clete Greeson, and Colton Greeson. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at New Zion Baptist Church. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of JoAnn Greeson Dean.
To send flowers to the family of Joann Dean, please visit Tribute Store.