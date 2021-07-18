Mr. Roy Davis, age 73, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life, Wednesday July 14, 2021, at the local hospital. Roy was born September 26, 1947, in Gordon County, the son of the late Jack and Ester Perkins Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Arlene Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jackson Davis, Charles Potts, sister Carolyn Dockery. Roy was carpenter by trade and owned Davis Cabinets. He spent time as a Gordon County Commissioner and held the Chairman position for 2 years. Roy and his wife were faithful members at Corinth Baptist Church in Resaca. He enjoyed gardening and his antique tractor club. Roy proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Roy Lane Davis is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Bill Manson of Woodstock, Sharon and David Ashley of Whitfield County; grandchildren, Lakeya Petty, Robert Daniel and Crystal Petty, Matthew and Alesha Hopper, Jared "Rabbit" and Amy Hopper; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Poarch of Calhoun sister-in-law, Geraldine Potts of Calhoun, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip and Delana Allen of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jeff (Junior) and Helen Allen of Chatsworth; special friends, Bonnie Burns of Resaca, Reverend Dino Bishop and his wife Betty of Chatsworth; several nieces, nephews, and a large church family also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Roy Davis will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM from Corinth Baptist Church with Reverend Dino Bishop officiating and Reverend Charlie McBrayer officiating. Mr. Davis will be taken to the church on Saturday July 17, 2021, to lie in state from 12:00 Noon until the service hour. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with Jared Hopper, Daniel Petty, Doug Ralston, James Muse, Henry Harstine and Tim Poarch will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Matt Hopper, Dino Bishop, Charlie McBrayer, John Gallman, Jimmy Mealor, Gordon Stafford, and Clyde McEntyre. The Davis family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 16, 2021, 5:00 PM til 9:00 P.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Davis's family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
