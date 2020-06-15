Mrs. Arlene Allen Davis, 74, of Resaca, Georgia, went home to be with Jesus Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Davis was born in McCaysville, Georgia on December 29, 1945. She was a daughter of the late Reverend Houston Allen and Julia Mae Stepp Allen. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Long. She and her husband were faithful members at Corinth Baptist Church in Resaca. Mrs. Davis was a godly mother who loved her family and friends dearly. She touched many lives during her time here, she will be missed dearly. Mrs. Davis is survived by her loving husband to whom she would have celebrated Fifty years of marriage with on August 21, 2020, Roy Davis of the residence; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Bill Manson of Woodstock, Sharon and David Ashley of Whitfield County; grandchildren, Lakeya Petty, Robert Daniel and Crystal Petty, Matthew and Alesha Hopper, Jared "Rabbit" and Amy Hopper; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Potts of Calhoun; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Delana Allen of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jefferson and Helen Allen of Chatsworth; special friends, Bonnie Burns of Resaca, Reverend Dino Bishop and his wife Betty of Chatsworth; several nieces, nephews, and a large church family also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Arlene Davis will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Corinth Baptist Church with Reverend Dino Bishop officiating and her grandson, Matthew Hopper speaking. Mrs. Davis will be taken to the church on Friday to lie in state from 12:00 Noon until the service hour. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Matthew Hopper, Jared Hopper, Daniel Petty, Doug Ralston, James Muse, and David Ashley will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. The Davis family will receive friends on Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 after 5:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Davis's family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
