Mr. Jeffery (Jeff) Kevin Darnell, age 61, of Calhoun, GA, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Roberta Darnell: sister, Sandra Gail Tucker: and a brother Bobby Darnell. Jeff is survived by his children, Kevin Lee Darnell of Flintstone, Arlene Bosworth of Chattanooga, TN., Tabitha Davis of Resaca, April Turner of Rising Fawn, special friend, Tammy Howard of Flintstone. Brother, Gary Darnell of Atlanta. Sisters and brothers in law, Phillis and Robert Brown of Manchester, TN., Mary and Gary Langston of Menlo, GA., and Lynn and Dwight Goins of Chattanooga, TN. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, May 13, at 3 pm in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. James Madewell and Rev. Tramel Rhodes officiating. Interment followed in the Chandler Cemetery in Calhoun GA. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday 5 till 9 pm. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com
