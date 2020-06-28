Mrs. Julie Ruth Pelfrey Dale, age 92, of Adairsville went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in the Adairsville, GA on June 2, 1928, to the late David Baxter Pelfrey and Mary Etta Ridley Pelfrey. She was a member of CanaanLand Christian Center and the Adairsville Eastern Star. She worked in the Adairsville High School cafeteria for many years. She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dale was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Harold June Dale on February 13, 2020; brothers, Jim Pelfrey, Sam Pelfrey, William Pelfrey, and John Pelfrey; and sisters, Lois Bragg and Eva Mae Fossett. Survivors include her son, Harold Dale and his wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Matt and Shea Dale and Lacey and Jeff Burns; great-grandchildren, Maddie Williams, Ella Burns, Valiah Carter and Zael Carter; special friend and sister-in-law, Frances Dale and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00AM from Gordon Memorial, Calhoun. with Rev. Les Connell officiating. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Homestead Hospice, especially Mrs. Dale's nurses, Natasha and Debbie. In lieu of flowers the family ask donation be made in memory of Mrs. Dale, to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org or St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to the Children's Make a Wish Foundation at www.wish.org. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net
