Rev. Harold June Dale, age 91, of Adairsville went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in the Oakman Community on June 15, 1928, to the late Harley John and Mary Gertrude Woody Dale. Mr. Dale was a veteran having served twelve years at the end of the WWII with the U.S. Army and U. S. Air Force Reserve. Following his service he was employed with the county purchasing department where he later retired. He also served two terms as Mayor of Adairsville, and a life time of service to the Lord as an ordained minister. He was a long time member of Poplar Springs Church, currently a member of CanaanLand Christian Center, and Adairsville Masonic Lodge F& AM #168 for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and brother, M. L. Dale. Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Ruth Pelfrey Dale; son, Harold Dale and his wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Matt and Shea Dale and Lacey and Jeff Burns; great-grandchildren, Maddie Williams, Ella Burns, Valiah Carter and Zael Carter; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 2:00PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Les Connell officiating. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial, Calhoun. Pallbearers include Jimmy Boyd, Dwight Pratt, Jeffrey Burns, Kent Womack, Frank Fossett, Sam Parker, and Jason Williams. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00AM until 2:00PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Rev. Harold June Dale.
