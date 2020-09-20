Mrs. Susan (Derrall) Culberson, 60, of Adairsville, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Derrall was born in Calhoun, Georgia on May 7, 1960. She is the daughter of Evelyn (Massingill) Crump and the late Harlan Neal Crump. In addition to her father, Derrall was preceded in death by her grandparents, Scottie and Clarence Massingill and Neil and Pearl Crump; two uncles, Hugh and Larry Massingill; aunts and uncle, Dot Vaughan and Tom and Clara Silvers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Catherine Culberson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Tina Culberson. Derrall is survived by her loving husband of thirty-seven years, Larry Culberson, and her two sons; Larry Culberson of Adairsville, and Blake (Lauren) Culberson of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Her grandson, and the apple of her eye, Harlan Hunter Culberson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, her mother, Evelyn (Massingill) Crump of Calhoun; brother, Neal (Tricia) Crump of Calhoun; sister, Darlene (Rusty) McCain of Lawrenceville; brother-in-law; Jeff (Tina) Culberson of Adairsville; sisters-in-law, Sherrie (Gary) Knox of Cassville, Theresa Mann of Adairsville; nieces and nephews, Kip (Jennifer) Crump of Calhoun, Kristen (Brandon) Williams of Calhoun, Mandy, Matt and Mitch McCain of Lawrenceville, Vee Vee Riley, Casey, Corey and Ryan Culberson, Shane and Heath Mann, Pebbles Holcombe and Sloan Robinson all of Adairsville; great-nieces and great nephews, Keylee and Kason Williams, Kelly and Josden Crump all of Calhoun; aunts and uncles, Harold and Margie Crump of Calhoun, John and Juanita Massingill of Acworth, Carl and Geri Crump of Calhoun, Bob and Pat Vaughan of Young Harris; very special person, Alice Bell Culberson. Derrall enjoyed many things in life including friends, family, and most of all, her beloved grandson Harlan. She grew up being an avid athlete and loved softball, basketball, and bowling. Derrall was a graduate of Calhoun High School Class of 1978 and from Shorter College in 1983 with a Masters's Degree in Accounting. Derrall was a Senior Accountant and worked for the City of Calhoun for thirteen years. She was a dedicated employee and even though she battled a disease that affected her life in so many ways. Even when she was critically ill, she was concerned about her work being completed. The City could always count on her. She always had a smile and a positive attitude. Derrall's heart for others was evident that she always showed concern for her fellow employees and their loved ones. She was so loved and will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Susan (Derrall) Crump Culberson will be conducted Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Blackwood Springs Baptist Church with John Massingill officiating. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family immediately following the funeral service in Blackwood Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include, Kip and Jennifer Crump, Brandon and Kristen Williams, Mark Massingill, Jerome Crump, Colin Duffy, Josh Cochran, Mandy, Matt and Mitch McCain. Honorary pallbearers will include her co-workers with the City of Calhoun. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 PM and on Wednesday September 23, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the Blackwood Springs Cemetery Fund % Sue Ellen Fite, 361 Tucker Hollow Rd. Calhoun, GA 30701 in Derrall's memory. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Max Brannon and Sons Facebook page. To attend the visitation and funeral service, face-covering is required and social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Susan (Derrall) Crump Culberson of Adairsville.
