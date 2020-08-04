Ruby Dixon Crump, 76, of Calhoun, Georgia died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Advent Health Gordon. She was born on July 17, 1944 in Rome, Georgia to the late Verlon and Bobbie Kelly Dixon. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her loving husband Lamar Crump to whom she was married on June 19,1966 and nephew, Jason Brown. Ruby was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Red Bud High School. A 1964 graduate of Reinhardt University and a 1966 graduate of Berry College. She was a teacher at Fairmount and Calhoun High School. She taught adult educational classes and was a former associate of Calhoun Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. She was a poll worker at the Sonoraville Precinct and was an active long time member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Eric Lamar Crump(Tammy Kirby); sister, Sandra Dixon Knight and her husband Mac; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Janice and Bill Gallman and Elaine and Terry Brown; nephews, Eddie and Tina Fair, Chris and Brooke Knight, Kevin and Angie Knight; nieces, Traci and Bryan Phipps, Christa Talley, Lisa and Dewayne Wood, her loving pets, Lola, Silas, and Hank; special friend, Betty Knight; several cousins and other relatives also survive. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all services are private. The funeral will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Greg Burgner officiating. Pallbearers include, Slade Talley, Kevin Knight, Chris Knight, Bryan Phipps, Dewayne Wood, Owen Knight, McLain Knight, Jeff McBee and Daren McFarland. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ruby Dixon Crump.
