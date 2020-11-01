Mr. Virgil Crook, age 91, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at his daughter's home in Atlanta, Georgia. Virgil was born May 26, 1929 in Bartow County, Georgia, a son of the late Will J. and Laura Jones Crook. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty years, Edna Faye Manley Crook who died March 31, 2006, his brother, Odas "Bud" Crook, sisters, Eva Mae "Dot" Smith, Mable Haygood and Mildred McArthur, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earnest and Theoba McElrath Manley. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Dan Brown of Atlanta, GA; sister, Laurie Mae "Opal" Scott of Chatsworth, GA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Relda Crook of Resaca, GA, Bernice Jones, Mary Westmoreland, Clifford Manley, Herman Manley and David Manley all of Chatsworth, GA; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Virgil Crook will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fidelle Cemetery with Reverend Jerome Silvers officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife. The family will receive friends at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
Most Popular
Articles
- President Trump to headline rally in Rome on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
- Catoosa County school bus driver who had accident fired for being under the influence
- City school system to go virtual after more COVID-19 cases, quarantines
- Weather clears up but massive amount of trees still down, power outages continue
- Trump visit to wrap up flurry of political activity in Floyd County, Obama to be in Atlanta on Monday
- Rockmart murder suspect captured in Carrollton by U.S. Marshals, denied bond
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 31, 8 a.m.
- CPD: Adairsville man arrested for child molestation after sex with 13-year-old
- COVID-19 hospitalizations soar in Floyd County
- Floyd County COVID-19 infections continue to increase -- with more cases reported in local schools