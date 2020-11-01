Mr. Virgil Crook, age 91, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at his daughter's home in Atlanta, Georgia. Virgil was born May 26, 1929 in Bartow County, Georgia, a son of the late Will J. and Laura Jones Crook. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty years, Edna Faye Manley Crook who died March 31, 2006, his brother, Odas "Bud" Crook, sisters, Eva Mae "Dot" Smith, Mable Haygood and Mildred McArthur, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earnest and Theoba McElrath Manley. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Dan Brown of Atlanta, GA; sister, Laurie Mae "Opal" Scott of Chatsworth, GA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Relda Crook of Resaca, GA, Bernice Jones, Mary Westmoreland, Clifford Manley, Herman Manley and David Manley all of Chatsworth, GA; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Virgil Crook will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fidelle Cemetery with Reverend Jerome Silvers officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife. The family will receive friends at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Crook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

