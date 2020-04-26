Odell Hambrick Crook, 102, of the Fairmount Community, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was the last surviving child of George W. and Molly Long Hambrick. Odell was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Crook, in 1976; by her children, Mary Nell Perry and her husband, Egan, her daughter, Ellaree Smith, Eva Elaine Walraven; her son-in-law, Kenneth Chapman and daughter-in-law; Annette Crook, grandchildren; Danny Perry, Shirlon Bryant, and Kenny Chapman; her grandson- in- law, Ricky Brookshire. Mrs. Crook enjoyed spending time with her family, she loved to grow flowers and go loafing. After many years of service, she retired from Ed. Lacey Mills and was a member of Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church. Survivors include her children; Bertha Chapman, James Crook and Barbara Jean Jones (Alan), grandchildren; David Perry (Annie Ruth), Donna Samples (Greg), Denise Brookshire, Jamie Crook, Allison Lewis (Howard), Lisa Payne (Tommy) and Dusty Jones, several generations of Great-grandchildren, grand-daughter-in-law, Vickie Chapman and Frances. Funeral services for Mrs. Odell Crook will held Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. from the graveside at Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Timms officiating. The service may be viewed on Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be shared and the guest register signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Odell Hambrick Crook, 102, of Calhoun.
