William Alvin Croft, age 74, of Calhoun, GA, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Croft; parents, Austin and Ida Mae Croft; sister, Dorothy Goodman; and brother, James Croft. Survivors: Wife, Barbara Croft; Grandchildren, Kellyn Jolley, Hunter Croft, Lindsey White, Hailey Callan, Shawn Taylor, Savannah Walters; Great grandchildren, Dominic Croft, Bristol Kerekes, Kayla Jolley Sisters and brother-in-law, Cora and Johnny Bolix, Stella Rose; Brother-in-law, Troy Goodman; Several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Don Harris officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
