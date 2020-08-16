Mrs. Sybil Diane Crider, age 65, of Fairmount GA, departed this life on August 13th, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was born May 22nd, 1955, a daughter of the late Homer Lonis and Geraldine Guyndelin Hightower Mathews. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Henry W. and Angie Dean Hightower and Harrison and Ola Higdon Mathews, an infant brother, and brothers Charles Kenneth "Rosey" Mathews and Jerry Norman "Lum" Mathews. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve Crider Sr., sons and daughter-in-law, Steve Crider Jr. and Victoria Crider of Suwanee, GA, Matthew Daniel Crider of Fairmount, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald "Goat" and Deborah Mathews of Ludville, GA, Randy Joe "Boo Boo" and Cheryle Mathews of Fairmount, GA, James "Flute" and Patricia Mathews of Cartersville, GA, Tim "Waldo" Mathews of Calhoun, GA, Gene "Bull" and Sherry Mathews of Jasper, GA, Ann Mathews of Plainville, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra and David Burch of Fairmount, GA, Gail Burch of Florence, SC, Karen and Tony Cannon of Plainville, GA; grandchildren, Naomi Crider and Bowen Crider; several nieces and nephews. Sybil will be remembered for her twenty years of service as a family advocate at Fairmount Elementary School. She selflessly served and loved her family and community with all her heart leaving a positive impact on countless lives. In her spare time she enjoyed playing music, painting, cooking, and creating memories with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Sybil's legacy will continue through the lives she touched. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sybil Crider will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Reggie Temples officiating. There will be a private family viewing prior to the service. Due to the national health crisis, crowd limitations may be enforced, and social distancing is encouraged. For anyone attending services please wear a mask for the safety of everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coulter Hampton Foundation, online at coulterhampton.org or through mail at P.O. Box 1334, Calhoun, GA 30703. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia.
