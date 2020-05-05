Mrs. Kathryn Irene Crawford, age 94, of Adairsville passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Calhoun Health Care. She was born in the Snow Springs Community, Adairsville, October 26, 1925, daughter of the late James Henry Woodring and Cindy Alma Culberson Woodring. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, she cherished her time with her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to gospel music, and a good game of bingo. Her colorful personality could always bring a smile to your face and laughter to a quiet room. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Henry Crawford on January 17, 1989; children, Joe Crawford, Reg Crawford, Bob Crawford, and Emma Jean Davis; sons-in-law, Jim Doster and Howard Withrow; grandson, Joseph Mullinax; great-granddaughter, Anzley Williams; brothers, Raymond, Eugene, Wallace, and Wayne Woodring. Survivors include her children, Sheryl Withrow, Lanez and Michael McEntyre, Joy Sullivan, and Carolyn Ward; grandchildren, Donna and David McGinnis, Ryan and Dena Withrow, Jeremy and Amanda Mullinax, and Kayla Mullinax; 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM from Snow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville with Pastor Eddie Brannon officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of Calhoun Health Care for all their love and exceptional care over the last 11 years. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net. R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Kathryn Irene Crawford.
