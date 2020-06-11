Mr. Henry Clay Craig. 78, of Marietta, formerly of Gordon County, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta, Georgia. Henry was born in Gordon County, son of the late John William Craig Sr. and Zena Puckett Craig. He grew up in the Oakman Community, one of six siblings, and attended Oakman school and was a member of the 1959 graduating class of Fairmount High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one who called him dad, Christopher Alan Wilson; two sisters; Hanna Nix and Betty Herndon, three brothers; Gordon Craig, Bill Craig, and Robert Craig. He was a mischievous soul with a heart of gold, he enjoyed gardening, farming and was a commercial offshore Snapper fisherman. He is survived by his life partner, Carol Lucretia Cook of Marietta, two children; Jill Carey and her husband Steve, Carmen Ramsey, and her husband Mark. Three grandchildren; Justin, Corey, and Candi along with other relatives. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the Craig family.
