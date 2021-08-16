Billy Leon Covington

Leon Covington, 82, of Calhoun, Georgia died Sunday, August 15, 2021 after several weeks of declining health. He was born on December 19, 1938 in Cherokee County, Alabama to the late Buford and Lula Mae Dover Covington. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years who died in July, Bernice Sexton Covington;sisters, Nallie Covington, Nellie Green, Mary Lou Hilley, Ruth Bishop Ford, and Ruby Jean McKinney, brother, James Covington. Leon retired twice once from GE after 25 years and Santek after 24 years. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and he loved going to the lake. He also loved college football "Roll Tide" and NASCAR. He was a member of Calhoun Community Church. He was a loving husband, Father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his children, Billy Covington (Jan), Carolyn Young (Eric), Betty Davis (Jimmy); sister, Edith Kilgore; brother, Robert (Barbara) Covington; grandchildren, Christy Swably (Ryan), Erik Henson, Chaney Davis York; great-grandchildren, Emrik Henson, Anna Leigh Swably, Jayleigh Davis and three grandbabies who are angels in heaven. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm at Calhoun Community Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:30 from Calhoun Community Church with Rev. Jerry Rice, Rev. Charles Bishop, and Rev. Steve Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers are, Scott Kilgore, Randy Green, Dwayne Kilgore, Jeff Covington, Howard Adams, Don Easley, Emrik Henson, and Erik Henson. Honorary pallbearers are, TL Mullins, Clifton Morgan, Greg Banks, John Roy Covington, Ralph Brewster, Randall Brown, Cleve Hartley, Kenneth Hilley, Randy Crane, and Tommy Crane. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Leon Covington. Roll Tide

