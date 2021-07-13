Mrs. Bernice Sexton Covington, 79, of Calhoun, Georgia died Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on September 15, 1941, in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Lundy and Lucille Roberts Sexton. She was preceded in death by her siblings, L.D. Sexton, J.M. Sexton, H.C. Sexton, Billy James Sexton, Louise Morgan, Marry Rose Herrero, and Ellweze Mullins. Bernice was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and clean. She loved the LORD and her family. She was a member of Calhoun Community Church. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Leon Covington; children, Billy Covington (Jan), Carolyn Young (Eric), Betty Davis (Jimmy); sister, Elinda Hilley; grandchildren, Christy Swably (Ryan), Erik Henson, Chaney Davis York; great-grandchildren, Emrik Henson, Anna Leigh Swably, Jayleigh Davis and three grandbabies who are angels in heaven. The Covington family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Calhoun Community Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. at Calhoun Community Church. Pastor Jerry Rice and Rev. Charles Bishop will officiate. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery with Rev. Steve Bishop officiating. Pallbearers are Clifton Morgan, Greg Banks, Erik Henson, Emrik Henson, Scott Kilgore, and Dwayne Kilgore. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Bernice Sexton Covington.
Service information
Jul 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 15, 2021
4:00PM
4:00PM
Calhoun Community Church
222 WC Bryant Parkway
Calhoun, GA 30701
222 WC Bryant Parkway
Calhoun, GA 30701
