Donna Fuquea Couch, 65, of Calhoun died Friday, August 6, 2021. Donna was born in Gordon County on October 3, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Floy Denney Fuquea. Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth and Larry Fuquea; her sisters, Lana Greeson and Vickie Hicks; her nephew, Trent Thomason. Donna was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she was part of the UMW. For more than forty years, Donna worked at Thomason Egg Farm; she was the founder of Donna's Hallmark. After she retired from her store, she was the bookkeeper for Diprimas Shoes. Donna is survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years, Eddie Couch; son, Kevin (Jeri) Couch; daughter, Kelly Smith; grandsons, August and Ranson Couch; granddaughter, Simone Smith; her siblings, Bettye Butler, Janet (Larry) Thomason, Joan Roach, Gary (Wynette) Fuquea, and Melinda Parker; her nieces and nephews, Kenny Fuquea, Kim Nix, Kelly Brittian, Candi Talley, Angie Knoter, Penny Dixon, Mitch Butler, Tina Fair, Robyn White, Heath Thomason, Richard Greeson, Connie Greeson, Michael Roach, and Chance Hicks; many great nieces, great nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM from Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Burgner and Rev. Daris Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chance Hicks, Branson Fair, Trey Fair, Mitch Butler, Heath Thomason, Richard Greeson, Michael Roach, and Rob Kessler. Her grandsons, Augie and Ranson Couch will serve as honorary pallbearers, along with Kenny and Kelly Fuquea. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Trent Thomason Agricultural Scholarship Fund, PO Box 214, Calhoun, GA 30703. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Donna Fuquea Couch.
