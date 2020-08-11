Ralph (Juney) Cole, 77, of the Resaca Community, died on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home, Star Ranch. Ralph was a loving and devoted husband, father, paw-paw, uncle, brother, and friend who never met a stranger. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 27, 1943. He was the son of the late Omer and Edna (Marsh) Cole. Ralph was the youngest of 6 children; survived by two sisters and preceded in death by two sisters and 1 brother. Ralph was a member of New Town Baptist Church. He was both a guitar player and an excellent singer. His love of music crossed generations and both of his daughters play instruments. They learned early how to play his favorite - old-time bluegrass and country music. He inherited a love of antiques. Ralph was also a farmer, an artist, and a woodworker. His family and friends will remember him as a master storyteller. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Delhi Lodge and Scottish Rite, both in Cincinnati. . He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judith Ann (Riley) Cole; his two daughters, Lori Ann (James) Hansel, Jessica Marie (Frank) Wilson; grandchildren, Amburlynn Marie "Freckles" Wilson, Frank (Trey) "Flash" Wilson III; ten nieces;and nine nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Newtown Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM from Newtown Baptist Church, with Pastor Walter Hare officiating. Ralph's family will arrange the music for the service. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Trey Wilson, Jim Hansel, Frank Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Michael McGuire, and Seth Hunt. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ralph Cole.
