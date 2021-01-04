Alan R. Cole, 83, of Calhoun Ga. formerly of Dade City, Fl, was called home by our heavenly Father on Jan 2nd, 2021 at Gordon County Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Honesdale, PA on July 23,1937 and was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Schwartz Cole. Alan was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Calhoun, Ga. Alan served in the National Guard's in the Honesdale, Pa from 1957 to 1963. Alan passionately worked all his life owning and operating dairy farms, RV parks, and was an owner/operator of a Trucking business. He is preceded by his parents Raymond and Mildred Schwartz Cole of Ridgefield Park NJ, a brother-in-law Joseph Grabowy of Vineland NJ, a son Eric Cole of Peckville, PA, and a stepdaughter Dawn Sheard Ribblett of Dade City Fl. He is survived by a brother Jerry Cole and wife Carol Cole of Myrtle Beach, SC and a sister Sally Grabowy of Vineland, NJ. He is also survived by his three sons, Jeffrey Cole, of Ocala, Fl, Fred Cole and wife Debbie Dykes Cole of Dade City, FL, and Andy Cole and his partner Paula Rivera of Calhoun, Ga. Three daughters, Charlena Cole, of Ocala, FL., Arlena Cole and Partner Leonard Gonzales, of Austin Tx, and Candy Cole Carney and Husband Tom Carney of Waymart, PA. Also surviving are 17 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Alan was a very outgoing man who had many memorable times that he is leaving behind for all to cherish. He loved gathering in the mornings visiting people at his RV park and at church having coffee and donuts with others. The family would like to express their gratitude to Gordon Co. Rehabilitation Center and the Affinis Hospice. There will be a celebration of his life in the spring 2021 in Indian Orchard Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
