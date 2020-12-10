Willene (Brannon) Cochran, 83 of Acworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Tranquility Hospice Center in Marietta, Georgia after several years of declining health. She was born May 4, 1937, in Fairmount, Georgia to the late Bob and Audrey Brannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; Harold, Howell and R.L., sisters; Eunice Balliew, Eula Mae Crowe, Ruth Griffin, Betty Childers, Mildred Johnson and Dymple Childers and granddaughter; Ansley Cochran. She is survived by Bill Cochran, her husband of 67 years, daughter; Angela Tucker and her husband Doy, Son; Lamar Cochran and his wife Donna, grandchildren; Robby (Katie) Burrell, Casey (Amber) Cochran, Ashtyn (Chad) Smith, great grandchildren; Clayton, Olivia and Gracelin Burrell, Emerson and Savannah Cochran and Knox Smith. Nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the family is concerned about the well being of others and have selected to have a private service on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Burial will be in the Cochran family lot at Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include; Robbie Burrell, Casey Cochran, Steve Brannon, Ronnie Childers, Tim Childers, Kenny Childers and Chad Smith. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to "The Ansley Foundation" The foundation was established in memory of Willene's granddaughter, to fund research, diagnosis and treatment of childhood cancer. You can make a contribution and learn more about the foundation online at www.the ansleyfoundation.org. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Willene (Brannon) Cochran.
